Hours after deadly h/way crash – Soldier held for Couva hit-and-run

The Solomon Hochoy Highway. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The driver of a car that was involved in the deadly crash on the Solomon Hochoy Highway early Thursday, near the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, has been detained by police and his car has been seized.

Police say the man is a member of the TT Regiment.

Almost 12 hours after the crash, at around 6 pm, Couva police got a tip-off and went to Preysal, where they found the black Hyundai Ioniq car abandoned on the roadside.

With the help of a wrecker, the police towed the car to the police station.

The accident, which happened around 6.45 am, left Neil Ballai, a 55-year-old delivery driver who worked with the Kiss Baking Company, dead.

Ballai of Eccles Trace in Spring Village in Valsayn was driving one of the company’s Isuzu trucks with a coworker, Terrence Jagessar, 34, from Cumuto Main Road, Cumuto, in the passenger seat.

Jagessar was injured but survived.