God is still in Trinidad and Tobago

Fr Matthew D'Hereaux of the Holy Rosary RC Church carries the cross as its member participates in the Stations of the Cross Good Friday walk. - Photo by Joey Bartlett

MEMBERS of the Holy Rosary RC Church in Port of Spain, led by Fr Matthew D'Hereaux, participated in the annual Stations of the Cross walk on Good Friday (March 29), an event observed by Christians across the globe, that re-enacts Christ's last earthly walk.

The procession began around 6.30 am at the corner of Park and Henry Street. Parishioners carried candles as they sang sombre songs, setting the mood.

Neil Ellis, who stood outside his building on Charford Court, Charlotte Street, said he looks forward to the procession every year.

“There is a lightness it brings that we need right now, with this current crime rate, we need all the prayers we can get.”

Ellis believes it is important to preserve the tradition and praised parishioners for keeping the event alive. He said the walk shows the nation that “God is still here.”

An eager seven-year-old, Anthony Aguilera, waited at his home to join the walk. Speaking with Newsday, he said he was excited for the day and is looking forward to kite flying on Easter Sunday (March 31). He hopes his parents will also take him to the beach.

Church member Lynnet Nurse, who sat at the corner of Gloster Lodge Road, called for more walks that spread God's word throughout the country. She urged young people to get involved with a church.

“We need more young people to turn to God; we have seen the crime situation.”

She said Holy Rosary church has a thriving young membership and its doors are always open.

Several people joined the procession as it made its way through the community of Gonzales. Residents both young and old looked out their windows while others sat in their galleries and a few stood on the pavement.

Nearing the end of the walk, an elderly woman sitting on a plastic chair who did not wish to give her name, said she always looked forward to the annual walk. She added due to medical issues, she could not take part. She hopes the country will focus on good things and stop the killing.

“For almost two years, covid19 killed millions of people. You would think we learned something as a nation, we are blessed with no natural disasters, so I guess we decide to create our own disasters. We need to slow down on the killing!”

The walk ended at the St Martin De Porres RC Church in Gonzales and Deputy Mayor and Northern Port of Spain Councillor Abena Hartley, in a brief interview, said she was happy to see both churches come together and pool their resources to support the community and make a successful walk.

During the walk, Hartley was seen assisting with placing wooden crosses along the way that marked a station where the procession would stop and a message given.

“God is here, we just need to turn our faces towards him, we just need to accept his blessing, grace and give him praise so that we may do the right thing.”