Cabo Star to be serviced

The Cabo Star at the Cruise Ship terminal, Port of Spain. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Transportation Company Limited has issued a notice that the MV Cabo Star inter-island cargo service will be temporarily interrupted from April 7–25.

A statement on March 28 said this is due to mandatory dry-docking works at a regional facility that aim to ensure the vessel's "optimal performance" and maintain its class certifications.

The release says additional sailings were arranged prior to the departure of the MV Cabo Star to accommodate.

Replacement vessels, the Buccoo Reef and APT James, will accommodate vehicles weighing up to 7,000 kg. Light vans and trucks will be transported using the Galleons Passage. Due to space limitations, there will be no storage of cargo on the port's compound and flatbed operations will be temporarily stopped.

Dangerous cargo or livestock will not be transported on both vessels during this period. Priority will be given to food items and pharmaceuticals to ensure essential supplies reach its destination without delay.

Passengers travelling with vehicles must be accompanied by a driver, and no vehicles will be allowed on the passenger vessels without a driver.

At the Port of Spain terminal, trucks and vehicles are required to park within the terminal yard for vessel access, with all ticketing and check-in processes being conducted inside the terminal building.