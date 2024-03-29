Brothers killed in Arima

Two brothers are dead after a shooting on Martinez Trace, Arima, bringing the murder toll to 135 for the year.

The two men were identified as Nick “Blackie” Francois, 45, and Kevin “Bobo” Francois, 42, both of Martinez Trace, Arima Old Road, Arima.

Police said they received reports of gunshots on Martinez Trace at about 8.20 pm on Thursday. When they responded they found the two brothers dead in the front yard of the house, with gunshot wounds about the body.

Crime-scene investigators recovered 21 spent 9mm shells, six 5.56 shells, and 11 deformed projectiles at the scene.

Police confirmed to Newsday that the two men were relatives to Andy “Big Andy” Francois, a 49-year-old man who was shot and killed on September 30, 2023, at Valencia Old Road. Police said he was the owner of a stockpile and was a person of interest linked to illegal quarrying.

In a separate incident earlier on Thursday, a 34-year-old Venezuelan man identified as Antonio Jose Zabala Milano was shot dead on Winston Street, River Branch Road, Kelly Village, Caroni.

Police were told that a man of African descent wearing a blue-coloured jersey and blue-coloured three-quarter pants walked into a yard at the address and approached Milano while he was standing under a shed located on the eastern side of his house. When the suspect approached him he pointed a phone in his direction and asked, “This is Antonio?” Shortly after gunshots rang out. The suspect then ran out of the yard.

Milano’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done.