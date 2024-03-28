TTPFL leaders AC PoS leave it late against Eagles in 2-1 win

Grenadian striker and AC PoS player Jamal Charles with his Man-of-the-Match award after his team’s 2-1 win TTPFL win over Eagles FC on March 27. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

Late goals and dramatic endings were the order of the day when games in round 17 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) were played on Wednesday, with table-toppers AC PoS (33 points) maintaining their two-point lead ahead of the chasing pack.

In the first game of a double-header versus Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) at the Arima Velodrome, AC PoS got help from the Spice Island as a pair of Grenadian attackers starred late in the contest to give them a 2-1 win.

In a tight contest, the tenth-placed Eagles (13 points) appeared to be heading for a point and a clean sheet on the back of a solid display from goalkeeper Miles Goodman. The Eagles shot-stopper made a total of six saves in the contest, including a terrific stop to thwart a diving header from AC PoS playmaker Duane Muckette in the second half.In the space of a minute, though, Goodman and Eagles' resistance was broken with two quick goals from the "Capital Boys." In the 86th minute, lanky Grenadian substitute Jamal Charles broke the deadlock when he headed past a hapless Goodman from point-blank range following a right-side corner by John-Paul Rochford.

A minute later, AC PoS doubled their advantage when Eagles defender Joshua Ragoo turned into his own goal following a slick exchange down the right between Muckette and Grenadian winger Saydrel Lewis.

AC PoS' pair of quick goals secured the three points, but they endured a nervy few minutes to close out the game after Ragoo scored with a neat close-range finish in the 89th minute aftera determined foray into the attacking third.

In the second game of the Arima double-header, reigning champions Defence Force (27 points) continued their stuttering run of form as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Caledonia (17 points).

In a game which was starved of clear-cut chances, Defence Force took the lead in the 62nd minute when their star striker Brent Sam scored with a clinical left-footed finish mere seconds after coming off the bench. Sam, who only resumed training with Defence Force last Monday after a two-week trial in Vietnam, looked to be taking his team to victory with his ninth goal of the campaign.

The Army, who fell to a dramatic 4-3 loss to Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic in the previous round on March 16, were again punished late as they dropped precious points once more when Caledonia substitute Phillip Tinto tied the game at 1-1 apiece with a precise header in stoppage-time.

At the Mahaica Sporting Complex, the home team Point Fortin (20 points) were involved in another free-scoring thriller when they lost 3-2 to the second-placed Miscellaneous Police FC (31 points).

Police got a double before the hour mark from midfielder Joevin Jones and they held a 2-1 lead heading into the final ten minutes of the encounter. Josiah Wilson then made it 3-1 for Police in the 89th minute, before Daniel Jones scored a minute later for Civic as the game concluded in a frantic manner.

At the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds, the fans were treated to an intriguing eight-goal affair as the fourth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (24 points) and the cellar-placed Central FC played to a 4-4 draw.

Central held a 3-1 lead at the half, but Rangers staged a spirited comeback in the second half and veteran attacker Tyrone Charles scored deep into stoppage-time to salvage a point.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Tiger Tanks Club Sando (25 points) got their seventh win of the season when they beat Prisons FC 2-1 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.AC PoS*14*10*3*1*38*15*23*33

2.Police FC*15*9*4*2*32*14*18*31

3.Defence Force FC*15*8*3*4*28*17*11*27

4.La Horquetta Rangers*15*7*3*5*31*24*7*24

5 Club Sando*15*7*4*4*22*17*5*25

6.Prisons FC*16*7*0*9*23*32*-9*21

7.Point Fortin Civic*15*5*5*5*24*18*6*20

8.Caledonia*15*4*5*6*22*21*1*17

9.1976 FC Phoenix*13*5*1*7*18*24*-6*16

10.Eagles FC*15*3*4*8*16*23*-7*13

11.Central FC*16*0*2*14*12*61*-49*2