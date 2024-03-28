Roland 'Rembunction' Yearwood for IFA film masterclass

Roland "Rembunction" Yearwood -

Roland "Rembunction" Yearwood is the successful candidate for FilmTT and the International Filmmaking Academy (IFA) masterclass.

In February, FilmTT held an open call for intermediate to advanced directors and content creators with experience to participate in the masterclass in Bologna, Italy.

The IFA organises the masterclass by gathering a select group of emerging film directors from around the globe to develop filmmakers' distinctive artistic approach to filmmaking, a media release said.

Yearwood is a seasoned expert with over two decades of experience in the creative sector and epitomises the essence of a one-stop shop for an array of artistic services, the release said.

"He brings and unparalleled blend of experience and skill sets to the table, including live-action videography, graphic design, motion graphics, animation, puppetry and music production."

The release said over the years he has developed a unique and identifiable aesthetic, combined with an understanding of various creative media allows him to be quite prolific and to deliver high-quality content with high production value.

Yearwood will engage in capacity-development through the IFA masterclass and take part in the Il Cinema Ritrovato Film Festival. There he will be able to gain experience, professional growth, exposure to a diverse selection of classic films, rediscovering cinematic treasures and fostering connections with a global community of filmmakers, critics, and enthusiasts, the release said.

For more updates, follow FilmTT’s Facebook and Instagram pages: @discoverfilmtt.