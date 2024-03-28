PM: Two bye-elections due

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Prime Minister said two bye-elections for vacant seats on regional corporations will likely be held together, addressing the post-Cabinet briefing on March 27 at Whitehall, Port of Spain.

One bye-election will be for the Lengua/Indian Walk seat on the UNC-controlled Princes Town Regional Corporation following the High Court's recent rejection of an unsigned ballot paper in the August 14, 2023, local government elections. The ballot, in the UNC's favour, if allowed would have broken an election tie between the UNC’s Nicole Gopaul-Jones and PNM's Autly Granthume.

The second bye-election is due to the death last December of Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Diptee Ramnath who was the UNC councillor for Quinam/Morne Diablo.

Rowley said there was a requirement for an election for the tied seat of Lengua/Indian Walk.

"The election will be called sometime, in the not too distant future. Again, there is no need to upset ourselves over that. We have had elections all the time. There will be a bye-election down there some time."

Also noting the vacancy owing to Ramnath's death, he said, "It is more than likely both of them will be held at the same time."

Asked about the ruling on the Lengua/Indian Walk election, he said, "I have no appetite for that. I have no role in that, so I am not going to discuss it."