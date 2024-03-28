Ex-WI youth player Joshua James hits fifty in Bago T10 Blast

The Store Bay Snorkelers cricket team gear up for action in the 2024 Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast. Photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association. -

FORMER West Indies under-19 Cricket World Cup player Joshua James sparkled at the 2024 Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground in Scarborough on Thursday, as he smashed an unbeaten half-century in a convincing win for the Store Bay Snorkelers.

Playing their fourth game of the competition, the Snorkelers got their third win to go level on six points with Pirate's Bay Raiders, Mt Irvine Surfers and defending champions No Man's Land Explorers in a battle for the crucial top three spots as they hammered the Pigeon Point Skiers by ten wickets.

Batting first, Pigeon Point were reduced to 88 for nine from their ten overs, with opening batsman Mbeki Joseph top-scoring with 26 off 14 balls.

Strapping Snorkelers spinner Anthony Providence was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed impressive figures of four for 20 and reduced the big-hitting from the Pigeon Point team in the latter overs.

With a persistent drizzle threatening to disrupt play at the Shaw Park facility, James and his opening partner Daniel Williams were in a destructive mood as they raced to 90 without loss at the end of the fifth over to grant their team victory with 30 balls to spare.

James was especially brutal against the Pigeon Point bowlers, and he hit a brutal 53 off just 17 balls to dominate the partnership with Williams. The West Indies Academy allrounder hit six fours and four sixes in his knock, while Williams offered solid support with 24 off 13 balls with two fours and two sixes.

In Thursday's second encounter, No Man's Land got their second win in as many days as they search for consistency in their title defence.

Mt Irvine batted first against No Man's Land and made a respectable score of 109 for five in their ten overs, with Kirstan Kallicharan leading the way with a polished innings of 49 from 26 balls. Selvin Duncan also chipped in nicely for Mt Irvine with 24 off 12 balls.

No Man's Land were able to chase down the 110-run target with three balls to spare and for the loss of just three wickets. Man-of-the-Match Leron Lezama led the way with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls, and the left-hander struck five fours and three sixes in his knock.

Former Windies under-19 player Anderson Mahase backed up his match-winning performance from the previous day by hitting ten off just two balls to steer his team over the victory line in the final over.

Summarised Scores

PIGEON POINT SKIERS – 88/9 from ten overs (Mbeki Joseph 26; Anthony Providence 4/20) vs STORE BAY SNORKELERS – 90/0 from five overs (Joshua James 53 not out, Daniel Williams 24 not out). Store Bay Snorkelers won by ten wickets.

MT IRVINE SURFERS – 109/5 from ten overs (Kirstan Kallicharan 49, Selvin Duncan 24; Anderson Mahase 1/15;) vs NO MAN'S LAND EXPLORERS – 111/3 from ten overs (Leron Lezama 55, Navin Bidaisee 19; Justyn Gangoo 1/10). No Man's Land won by seven wickets.