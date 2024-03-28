Contempt charge against PSA exec dismissed

PSA President Leroy Baptiste - Photo by Sureash Cholai

A High Court judge has dismissed contempt of court charges brought against the executive of the Public Service Association (PSA) by a faction within the association.

Justice Devindra Rampersad delivered his ruling on March 26, where he dismissed the contempt charges brought by the faction in December 2022.

The judge also ordered that members of this faction pay the PSA executive’s legal costs.

A PSA release said that of the several issues for which the faction sought its contempt action, the judge found merit with two claims for breaches levied against the association and its former president Watson Duke.

These were the failure of the association to hold an annual general conference of delegates in the first quarter of 2020, and the inability of the association, back then, to conduct all section elections by February 14, 2020.

However, the contempt of court action against PSA president Leroy Baptiste and other members of the executive including first vice president Felisha Thomas, general secretary Kellon Wallace, deputy general secretary Ria Ralph-Watson, and trustee Kebba Thatcher was dismissed by Justice Rampersad.

The claimants, Curtis Cuffie and Duaine Hewitt, were ordered by the court to pay the PSA executive’s legal costs.