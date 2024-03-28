Coach Eve’s approach was too cautious

Canada forward Cyle Larin, left, and TT defender Shannon Gomez, right, compete for control of the ball in the first half of a Concacaf Nations League Play-In match, on March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: A valiant effort, fellas, proud of you all, but the prize is not for all, and some will win but others must lose.

From the lineup and formation alone, I knew we were going to be ultra-defensive for most of the game. This was a golden playoff, so why go so defensive?

This was not the game to play with the hand brakes on and off. We had chances, but there needed to be more players in the opposition box to create combinations.

Reon Moore should’ve started as a central striker, Garcia should’ve been on the right, Ross Russel Jr should have been the left wing-back.

Goddard should have started as a defensive midfielder – we haven’t lost an international game that he’s played in.

No disrespect to Hackshaw, but this wasn’t the game for him as he was crouched for room in midfield.

Coach Angus Eve made changes way too late. Approaching the half-hour mark, we should have thrown the kitchen sink at Canada.

I get the impression Eve tried to replicate the result when we played the USA. Truth is, he needed to take the gloves off; we tried too hard to walk it in.

We were way too slow in transition, and Canada had the time to retreat into their low block.

Going forward, we need to improve our service to Levi and Moore. Eve needs to acquire a creative midfielder to operate behind the striker, like a John Paul Rochford.

Andre Rampersad needs competition; why not call up Justin Sadoo? He could pull the strings from box to box.

I believe in Eve’s project. We are defensively rock solid. Now we need to develop an identity going forward to get goals and create chances.

Now is not the time for caution, coachman. This is actually our best shot at returning to a World Cup.

I will encourage Eve to adopt tactics played by English club Arsenal FC and take notes on that club’s manager, Mikel Arteta.

The next TTFA executive has to give Eve the moon and everything he needs to bring together an effective World Cup squad.

The good news is, so far, we are cooking something, and it is starting to smell really good!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas