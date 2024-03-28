5 held in Central Division

- File photo

CENTRAL Division police arrested five suspects and found a shotgun as well as a stolen car in an anti-crime exercise on March 27 between 3 pm and 9 pm.

A police statement on March 28 said the officers targeted four drug blocks at Railway Road, Southern Main Road in Mc Bean Village, Greig Street in Balmain Village in Couva and Junon Street East in California.

Four suspects were held for having devices used to smoke cocaine.

The police went to a bushy area along a riverbank at Tewarie Circular South, Arena Road in Freeport, where, with the assistance of the K9 unit, they found a shotgun in a black garbage bag. No one was arrested.

The police held a 24-year-old man from Cunupia after stopping the Nissan Bluebird car he was driving.

Checks revealed he did not have a driver’s permit or an insurance certificate.

At around 8 pm, acting on a tip-off, officers went to Jerningham Junction Road Extension. There, they saw a silver Toyota Aqua that had been scrapped in the road. The chassis number had reportedly been tampered with.

The car was taken to the Cunupia police station.

Investigations are ongoing.