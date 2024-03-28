35 entered for Day 3 at Santa Rosa Park

Hello World wins the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Boxing Day 2023.

A total of 35 have been entered for day three of the 2024 racing season to be contested at Santa Rosa Park Arima on Saturday.

The feature on the five-race card is the Dixie Crackers Champagne Stakes a grade three event open to all horses three years old and over that will be travelling over the distance of 1,600 meters on the turf course.

This very mouth-watering contest has attracted a field of six runners in which champion trainer John O’Brien will send out four entrants and the other two runners in the event will be saddled by Trainer Terrance Thomas and Glen Mendez.

Of the six thoroughbreds that will face Starter Wayne Campbell it is expected that Hello World will be sent off as a pre-race favourite after he easily demolished his rivals on March 2.

Another very interesting betting contest will be the third race in which eight runners will face the starter. Veteran rider Haniff Emamalie will partner Jcpeyton for trainer Keith Lucas in this contest.

Punters who journey to Santa Rosa Park Arima will witness three of the five races being contested on the turf course. Post time for the holiday card is at 1:10pm