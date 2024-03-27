Tots and Tumblers show quality at gymnastics anniversary meet

Bren Newallo of Tots and Tumblers competes in the level three floor exercise. - courtesy Richard Lyder.

TOTS and Tumblers Gymnastic Club hosted and dominated its 25th Anniversary Invitational Competition at Woodbrook Youth Facility. The event featured 320 gymnasts from 12 clubs over the three-day event from March 15-17.

The first competition of the local gymnastic season was historic with record numbers of gymnasts competing, which included clubs from Jamaica and Barbados.

Darryl Duke from the event’s gold sponsor bmobile was in the audience to watch the highest-level athletes compete on the opening night of the competition. He was impressed by what he saw.

He said, “We support the development of young persons’ excellence in non-traditional sports which can only be achieved via discipline, focus and passion. Key pillars which will make them successful in life and make a better TT.”

Tranquility Government Secondary School CAPE student and Tots and Tumblers level ten gymnast Sidney Charles, had a great competition and finished with an all-around (AA) score of 36.050.

Other stand-out performances from the optional level gymnasts came from Tots and Tumblers athletes Tessica Laurence in level six (37.00 AA) and Shanika Joseph in level seven (36.925 AA), who won their respective levels. Amba Boodansingh, also from Tots and Tumblers, copped the top spot in compulsory level five with 36.625 AA.

The team events were dominated by Tots and Tumblers Gymnastic, who won all the team competitions with the exception of the pre-com senior group which was secured by Lee’s Gymnastics.

Out of the 40 individual all-around groups contested, Tots and Tumblers secured 21 of the coveted first-place positions with Gymnastics Explorers and Olympia Gymnastics following with five wins each.

Other overall winners:

Level One

Ricquel Marcellin - 38.45 (All Around - Lee’s Gymnastics Club)

Level Two

Savannah Thomson - 38.8 (All Around - Tots and Tumblers Gymnastics Club)

Level Three

Arya Hagley - 38.25 (All Around - Tots and Tumblers)

Level Four

Alissa Mathias – 38.65 (All Around – Tots and Tumblers)

Pre Com Seniors

Halle Marie Fraser – 39.0 (All Around – Lee’s)

Pre Com Middle

Skylar Lee-Lum – 38.2 (All Around – St Andrew’s Gymnastics)

Pre Com Juniors

Reyelle Joseph – 37.9 (All Around – Gymnastics Explorers Club)