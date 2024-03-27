Queen of The Road to pay tribute to Calypso Rose

The Trinidad premiere of Queen Of The Road – The Calypso Rose Musical (QOTR) – a production celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary Calypso Rose will have a gala opening at the Central Bank auditorium next month.

The event is being held under the patronage of President Christine Kangaloo.

Written and directed by Rhoma Spencer and presented by Yes Productions, Queen of the Road opens May 10 at 7.30 pm. Other shows will be held on May 11 and 12 at 6.30 pm, a media release said.

QOTR is a vibrant tribute to the remarkable journey of Calypso Rose whose music has resonated with audiences around the globe. Actor/singer Stacey Sobers Abraham, NWAC Calypso Queen 2018, plays the role of Calypso Rose, the release said.

Born Linda McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis in Bethel, Tobago, Calypso Rose’s debut classic calypso of 1966, Fire Fire, has been translated into over 20 languages. In 2017, she won the Victoire de la Musique Award (French Grammy). In 2019, she became the oldest artiste ever to headline at the Coachella Festival in California.

From humble beginnings to international acclaim, this musical extravaganza promises to transport audiences through the captivating rhythms and rich storytelling of calypso, the release said.

Tickets are on sale April 2nd.