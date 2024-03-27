PM, AG, Energy Minister meet families of Paria victims

Vanessa Kussie, right, Annisa Kurban and Kevin Lalchan, representing the families of the four men who died in the Paria diving tragedy on February 25, 2022, speak to the media before delivering a letter to the Prime Minister requesting a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister, Whitehall, Port of Spain, on March 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Prime Minister met the families of the victims of the 2022 Paria diving tragedy at Whitehall on March 27.

He was accompanied by Attorney General Reginald Armour and Minister of Energy Stuart Young,

The meeting came after relatives of the victims signed a formal letter on March 22 asking for an audience with the PM, to which he agreed.

Divers Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Kazim Ali Jr and Rishi Nagassar all died, and only Christopher Boodram survived. They were sucked into an underwater pipeline they were repairing for Paria Ltd at Pointe-a-Pierre on Febaruary 25, 2022

The Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement after the meeting, saying Rowley had told the families Paria’s insurers are prepared to work closely with the divers' employer, contractor Marine and Land Construction Services (LMCS), to arrive at a joint proposal for a settlement “without prejudice.”

“(Insofar as) he is permitted to, as Prime Minister, he has requested that the board of Paria do all that it can do to address these issues as quickly, and as reasonably as possible,” the statement read.

The PM, it added, said it was not the government’s wish that the families’ anguish should be prolonged by a dispute over liability and compensation.

He said, like the families, Paria’s shareholders, "who are ultimately the citizens,” would want the matter to be resolved quickly, “but not in a manner that would be reckless, and affect insurance coverage specifically in place for this purpose.

“So, even if Paria were inclined to do so, it is simply not possible for a board to wholly ignore the fact that insurance coverage is in place, and that another party is involved, namely the contractor, LMCS, and nevertheless proceed to settle the matter.”

Rowley, the statement said, has been told attorneys for two of the families and Paria and insurers have been in contact since February 2023. The attorneys of another victim’s family sent further correspondence last month.

The statement also said, “The PM has been further advised that no figures have as yet been exchanged between the parties, and that Paria/Insurers have recently requested information from the initial two families which touch and concern details surrounding employment by LMCS and earnings.

“This information is crucial in arriving at a proposed figure for any without-prejudice discussions with respect to settlement. That information is not yet forthcoming.”