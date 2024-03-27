Moruga businessman, 62, missing

Missing: Linwald Beharry. -

A 62-year-old businessman from Moruga is missing, and relatives and members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team are searching for him.

Linwald Beharry, of Bois Jean Jean, left his home in his car at around 7 am on March 26 and told relatives he was heading to Craignish Village in Princes Town to see a doctor, as he was feeling unwell.

After the visit, he planned to lead a real-estate class at Cross Crossing in San Fernando, but never showed up to either location.

The family became worried when he did not return home, and early on March 27, they alerted the NGO, led by Vallence Rambharath, for help in finding him.

Beharry's car, a black Mercedes Benz (PBM 8), was last seen in St Mary’s Village in Moruga on March 26.

The family was expected to report his disappearance to the police.

The search is ongoing.