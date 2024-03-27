Enforcing traffic laws

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In TT, traffic laws are generally consistent across the country, including St James.

However, the enforcement of these laws can vary based on factors such as traffic volume, safety concerns, and local regulations.

The presence of multiple traffic wardens in St James may indicate a higher level of enforcement in that area due to specific traffic challenges or safety priorities.

Parking against the natural flow of traffic is illegal because it can create dangerous situations, such as obstructing visibility and increasing the risk of accidents. Enforcing this law helps to maintain traffic flow and ensure road safety.

Allowing vehicles to turn across the natural flow of traffic is typically regulated by traffic lights or signage to ensure safe and efficient movement.

If this practice is causing issues on Ariapita Avenue, it may be due to insufficient traffic management measures or inadequate enforcement of existing regulations.

Improving enforcement and addressing these issues could involve increasing awareness of traffic laws, enhancing traffic management strategies, and implementing stricter enforcement measures where necessary.

Additionally, public education campaigns and community engagement efforts could help promote safer driving practices and reduce traffic violations.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

St James