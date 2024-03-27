Dr Browne: Water flowing in Morne Diablo

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne - File photo

LEADER of Government Business, Dr. Amery Browne, has said the rural community of Morne Diablo is now receiving a reliable supply of water.

He made his comment as he answered a question on behalf of Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales in the Senate on Monday.

Browne congratulated Gonzales and the officials of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for dealing with a scam that saw residents paying $300 per truckload of water due to the lack of proper water pipelines in the area.

He said in addition to a proper supply of truck-borne water, WASA is working to complete the installation of a 2.4 km pipeline by the end of the month.

Later in the sitting, Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus said Government continues to offer incentives for individuals and businesses to purchase solar panels.

Answering a question on behalf of Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Social Development Minister Donna Cox said investigations into the leak of a mathematics paper during a CSEC examination last May in Jamaica have been completed.

Cox said there is no evidence to suggest that incident had any impact on students in TT who were writing the same paper.