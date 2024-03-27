CAL hosts Caribbean Village Cricket T10 tournament

CAL CEO Garvin Medera. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will be bringing the islands together through its inaugural Caribbean Village Cricket, a T10 competition, which bowls off from March 29-May 5.

The tournament begins at three locations – Powergen Penal Sports Club, Santa Cruz Sports Association and the National Cricket Centre, Couva – in Trinidad, from March 29-31.

Action shifts to Kingston, Jamaica on April 20, then heads to Georgetown, Guyana on April 28, before the final bowls off at the prestigious Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on May 5.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera said in a media release on March 26, “Village cricket holds a cherished place within Caribbean culture, embodying the spirit of community, camaraderie, and the love for the game. In the Caribbean, cricket is more than a sport; it's a tradition that brings together people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life.”

He continued, “The village cricket matches conjure feelings of home and become vibrant social events where families gather to cheer on their local teams, creating an atmosphere that transcends the boundaries of the cricket field.”

CAL said the tournament is part of its focus on Caribbean culture and a follow-up to its successful “Culture in D’Park” event over the Trinidad Carnival. It said, other elements of the Caribbean Culture program will be rolled out later this year.

Caribbean Airlines said it is proud to support and promote this aspect of Caribbean life, further strengthening its commitment to connecting communities and celebrating the diverse cultures of the region.

CAL also announced the launch of its new Instagram page @ourcaribbeanexperience.