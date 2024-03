Burnt body found in car in Tobago

Debra Gopaul -

THE BURNT BODY of a woman was discovered in a car on the Claude Noel Highway, Tobago, on March 26.

The body has been identified as that of Debra Gopaul, of Crown Point.

Reports are that around 10pm, police and officers from the Scarborough Fire Station responded to a call about a burning car along the highway, near to the Welcome to Canaan/Bon Accord sign.

Police are investigating.