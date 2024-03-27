Best finance minister ever

Finance Minister Colm Imbert -

THE EDITOR: Call me a PNM troll or whatever, but admit it, Colm Imbert is annoyingly smart. Smart too bad. The best TT Finance Minister ever since political sliced bread was invented.

So, some people do not like Imbert nor his sense of humour? No big thing. The main thing we must agree upon is that he cleverly, fiscally delivers.

The opposition is supposed to say bad things about the incumbent government. The worst PNM government ever? Comes with the territory. Says who? A stuck-in-limbo, inept UNC sitting opposition?

Political jealousy and having to attract voters will always involve rubbishing the PNM. Crime is definitely the only spoke in the PNM wheel. A wheel that is otherwise delivering, recently say the IMF and the United Nations.

How many citizens believe that a change in government will immediately stop rampant crime?

Serious worldwide crime is now almost a century old. Two world wars, climate change, the fight for world supremacy among America, Russia, China and NATO, the ruinous pandemic, the Israel/Gaza war and the proliferation of guns, drugs and human trafficking have ruptured both the normal and the criminal world.

Worldwide, crime and criminality have morphed toxic.

Crime is the vehicle that is blindly being perpetrated in TT as a valid excuse for a change in governance. Why?

We have arrived at a space where the PNM government is expected to ask/beg/ kneel on the ground to gain the permission of the opposition to make statements, to appoint people and to run the country as dictated by the UNC. Or else.

The UNC opines that the PNM is a foolish, blind, corrupt, incompetent waste of time and the Prime Minister should immediately call a general election. More nonsense talk?

Should the UNC nightmare take charge in 2025, how much money do you think will be left after immediately fixing every single landslide, pothole, riverbank and reversing all effects of climate change? Paid for with manna from Heaven? Not property taxation?

So, can we not all agree that Imbert is better than political sliced bread without anybody overdoing the rioting? My phrasing here.

We desperately need to tax properties, just like in the First World, in order for TT to fiscally breathe.

This is sweet politically friendly TT where if you do not allow yourself to laugh you are going to end up crying some long, hot tears.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin