Waldron takes Falcon Games gold, eyes Carifta records

Kyah Hyson - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

REIGNING Carifta 5,000m champion Tafari Waldron, 18, warmed up for his title defence this weekend in Grenada with a golden showing at the annual Falcon Games, held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago.

A number of national athletes, selected for the 51st edition of Carifta Games, took the opportunity to compete last weekend, for a final competitive warm-up.

Waldron of Cougars Athletic Club was on cruise control on Saturday in taking down a competitive men's 1,500m field, in four minutes, 10.05 seconds.

Waldron, who will also run the 1,500m at Carifta, said, “I just went out to win the race and get a good 1,100m split to see where I am, and that is what I did.”

Waldron did not face the starter in the 5,000m, but is confident of adding a second Carifta gold medal over the weekend. “I am very confident of defending my title. My training programme has been going well, without any injuries, so now is just to go and execute.”

He also has other objectives in Grenada. “I will be aiming to break the national junior 5,000m record again and hopefully get the Carifta record.”

The national junior record stands at 14 minute, 57.19 seconds, while the Carifta record is 14 minutes and 34 seconds.

Natalia Eastman of RSS Phoenix, who will represent Trinidad and Tobago in the 800m, easily won the women's 400m in 58.99 seconds. Che Lara of Abilene Wild Cats won the male equivalent in 47.62 seconds.

Kyah Hyson has been one of the special talents this season. Competing in her first year at the under-17 age group, Hyson has ran the fastest 400m time – 55.89 seconds – among all the local female athletes this year.

The Fulfilling Athletic Dreams (FAD) athlete had no reason to extend herself on Saturday and easily took care of business in the under-17 400m with a time of 57.07 seconds.

Hyson will wear the red, white and black in the under-17 400m and 4x400m relay events at the Carifta Games. Kymani Rollocks of Abilene won the under-17 boys 400m title in 51.58 seconds.

Kernesha Shelbourne of Oasics Athletic Club, will contest the girls under-20 high-jump, triple jump and 4x400m relay at the Carifta Games.

Shelbourne was the only athlete to clear the starting height of 1.55m in the women's high jump on Saturday. She eventually cleared 1.68m, before exhausting her three attempts at 1.71m.

Among the highlights of the meet was the men's and women's 100m.

The male event featured a couple Olympians in Ako Hislop representing Kaizen Panthers Athletic Club and Kion Benjamin of Memphis Pioneers.

Benjamin led from gun to tape to flash a winning time of 10.35 seconds, followed by Hislop (10.58 seconds) and Elijah Joseph of Mountain Eagles (10.62s).

Shawnelle Williams representing the University of the West Indies was the premier 100m sprinter in the women's category, stopping the clock at 12.45s in the final.

Imani Mills of Memphis was second across the finish line in 12.83s, ahead of Angel Davidson of Mason Hall Police Youth Club (12.91s).

Tianna Richardsson of FAD, clinched the female under-17 100m accolade in 12.44 seconds. Jquan Douglas of Zenith Athletic Club won the male version in 11.01s.

The relays, which featured the national teams, brought the curtains down on both days.

On Saturday, the national under-20 combination of Mikhail Byer, Che Wickham, Hakeem Chinapoo and Deashaun Cole looked impressive in distancing the opposition, in the men's open invitational 4x100m relay. They posted a winning time of 40.41 seconds, followed by Point Fortin New Jets (41.87s) and Abilene Wild Cats (41.78s). The national under-17 team placed fourth in 41.95 seconds.

The national under-20 women featuring Patrick Symphony, Alexxe Henry, Kaziah Peters and Kadeja Pickering were also victorious in the women's open invitational 4x100m relay.

The national girls were flawless in their baton execution, and crossed the finish line in 46.08 seconds. the national under-17 girls were second in 48.24s, ahead of St Augustine Academy in 50.59 seconds.

In the 4x400m relays on Sunday, the national under-20 men's team were behind on the first and third legs, but recovered to win in three minutes, 11.87 seconds, beating Concorde (3.17.24s) into second and Memphis (3.22.04s) in third. The national under-17 male team occupied fourth position in (3.25.85s).

