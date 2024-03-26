Transforming leadership must include women

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, centre, speaks with attorneys Larry Lalla, SC, left, and Kiel Taklalsingh at the Couva Chamber of Commerce Hall on March 22. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Member of Parliament (MP) Rushton Paray, how dare you create a transformation team without women?

In a recent newspaper photograph capturing you surrounded by a team of ten men, I was shocked by the absence of women.

You are likely to say they are in the background and my response would still be that is unacceptable. For you to transform the UNC, women must play a critical role in the leadership and decision-making processes. How can you succeed in challenging a woman when you don’t have women at your side?

I respect your suicidal attempt to ensure that democratic principles are upheld by ensuring that the internal election process precedes the 2025 general election. I admire your attempt to force the internal elections. You scored 100 per cent in my mind, but this glaring lack of female representation brought you down to zero and I am not suggesting that you include women because they are women.

More than 60 per cent of UWI’s graduates over the past 20 years have been women. Why haven’t you found women to join your leadership team?

Your action highlights broader societal issues regarding gender equality. The absence of women in such a crucial setting speaks volumes about prevailing attitudes toward diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). It underscores the urgent need for systemic change to ensure equal opportunities for all.

MP Paray’s scenario reflects a larger pattern of gender disparity, echoed in many sectors of society, including politics. Despite women constituting 30 per cent of Parliament, their under-representation persists, hindering the full spectrum of perspectives needed for effective governance.

Just to restate, this is not a call for women from a gender perspective, it is a call for bringing more competent, qualified women to the table.

The question arises: Why should women be included in decision-making processes? The answer lies in the inherent value of diversity. Including women brings a wealth of diverse experiences, perspectives and insights to the table. It enriches the decision-making process, fostering creativity, innovation and better problem-solving. Moreover, it enhances legitimacy and ensures that policies reflect the needs and interests of all members of society.

What outcomes can we expect from women in leadership roles? Research consistently demonstrates the positive impact of gender-diverse leadership on organisational performance. Companies with diverse leadership teams tend to be more innovative, financially successful, and resilient to change. Women leaders often bring distinct leadership styles characterised by empathy, collaboration and inclusivity, fostering healthier work environments and stronger team cohesion.

Transforming our country requires embracing diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of society. DEI is not merely a moral imperative; it is essential for driving social progress, economic growth, and sustainable development. By harnessing the full potential of diverse talents and perspectives, we can address complex challenges, promote social cohesion, and build a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

Transforming our country also requires women to take responsibility and show up wherever they can to make a difference. While we expect people in positions of power to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion, women also have a great responsibility to become strategically involved in the transformation of our society for all of us to thrive.

DENNISE DEMMING

via e-mail