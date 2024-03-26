Restore beach barrier, please

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: My congratulations to the CEPEP crew that so magnificently maintains the Flower Pot Beach facilities in the Claxton Bay area.

I feel happy and proud to be around these well maintained grounds and surroundings and I am comfortable taking my family there.

The restriction on parking of vehicles near the beach further aids the pleasant ambiance. Carnival weekend someone removed the barrier that prevented vehicles going into the fenced compound, and the resulting traffic has deteriorated the area in this short time, with a coincidental build-up of litter and trash.

When the rainy season returns, I very much doubt the area would be as desirable to attend as it once was.

I call on the relevant ministry to quickly restore the barrier to prevent vehicles parking near the beach area so everyone would continue to enjoy the pristine Flower Pot Beach facilities throughout the year.

J FORTUNE

Claxton Bay