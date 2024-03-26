Red Force women collapse vs Barbados; Jamaica win T20 Blaze

Jamaica women's cricket team celebrate after clinching the regional T20 Blaze title with a perfect record after defeating Leeward Islands at Warner Park in St Kitts on March 25. - Photo courtesy Windies Cricket.

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force women ended their regional T20 Blaze campaign on a sour note at Warner Park in St Kitts in the night on March 25, as they crashed to a 13-run defeat against outgoing champions Barbados.

Barbados batted first and were bowled out for just 96 in 19.5 overs, with Trinidad and Tobago spinner Steffie Soogrim producing remarkable figures of five for eight from her four overs as she had the opposition lineup under her spell.

Soogrim's excellent work with the ball was undone by a disastrous batting collapse in the TT chase, though, as they remarkably slipped from 72 for three to 83 all out to hand the Barbados team a quite unlikely victory. TT lost five wickets without adding a run as they slipped to 72 for eight before being bundled out in the penultimate over.

Openers Lee-Ann Kirby (30 off 32 balls) and Djenaba Joseph (24 off 25 balls) put TT in a strong position with a 40-run stand atop the order. However, no other Red Force batter crossed double figures as they handed the game to the opposition and surrendered second spot on the six-team table in the process.

Seventeen-year-old spinner Erin Deane was the catalyst of the Red Force collapse, as she grabbed figures of five for 14 from her overs, with three of those wickets coming in the 14th over when she accounted for Joseph, Shunelle Sawh (duck) and Samara Ramnath (duck).

Keila Elliott and Allison Gordon grabbed two wickets apiece as Barbados completed their tourney on a high.

Earlier, Jamaica defeated Leeward Islands by eight wickets to get a fifth straight win as they ended the tournament with a perfect record and also copped the T20 title after winning the preceding CG United Super50 tournament.

Leewards made 124 for five in their 20 overs, but Jamaica made light work of the target as they lost just two wickets and got to the target with ten balls to spare.

Jamaica captain and experienced Windies batter Stafanie Taylor made an unbeaten 48 off 33 balls, while Rashada Williams also ended unbeaten with 39 off 51 balls as their team cruised to victory to complete the regional double.

Summarised scores

BARBADOS: 96 from 19.5 overs (Kyshona Knight 25, Aaliyah Alleyne 24, Asabi Callendar 15; Steffie Soogrim 5/8, Cameisha Isaac 1/9) vs

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: 83 from 18.1 overs ( Lee-Ann Kirby 30, Djenaba Joseph 24; Erin Deane 5/14, Allison Gordon 2/12). Barbados won by 13 runs.

LEEWARD ISLANDS: 124/5 from 20 overs (Amanda Edwards 35 not out, Divya Saxena 26, Kimberley Anthony 17; Chedean Nation 2/21, Jessica Garcia 1/14) vs

JAMAICA: 127/2 from 18.2 overs (Stafanie Taylor 48 not out, Rashada Williams 39 not out, C Nation 23; Shawnisha Hector 1/23). Jamaica won by eight wickets.

GUYANA: 131/4 from 20 overs (Mandy Mangru 51 not out, Shemaine Campbelle 47, Cherry-Ann Fraser 14; Pearl Etienne 2/18, Afy Fletcher 1/24) vs

WINDWARD ISLANDS: 62 from 15.3 overs (Zaida James 21, Kimone Homer 11; Kaysia Schultz 5/14, Plaffianna Millington 2/7). Guyana won by 69 runs.