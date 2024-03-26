Rain washes out Trinidad and Tobago opener at U-15 Rising Stars Champs

Leeward Islands captain J'Quan Athanaze (L) and Jamaica captain Demario Hall take the toss ahead of their teams' West Indies Rising Stars under-15 Championship match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on March 26.

TRINIDAD and Tobago's under-15 cricketers' title defence in the 2024 West Indies Rising Stars under-15 Championship got off to a rainy start in Antigua on March 26, as their opening match against Windward Islands was called off after just 17.2 overs.

Windward Islands won the toss at the Bethesda Cricket Ground, and they stumbled to 83 for four before the heavens had the final say to bring the contest to an end.

Trinidad and Tobago had a terrific start to the match, as seamer Aaden Owen (two for 22) took a wicket apiece in his first two overs to reduce the Windwards team to 13 for two in the third over. Windwards captain Earsinho Fortune (24 off 40 balls) and Jorden Charles (27 off 29 balls) then put on 42 for the third wicket before spinner Ganesh Gobin (two for 12) struck twice in quick succession for the Trinidad and Tobago team to reduce Windwards to 79 for four by the 16th over.

With the first-innings intriguingly poised, the rain had the final say as the game ended with a no-result.

At the Coolidge Cricket Ground, the game between Jamaica and Leeward Islands also ended without a result as the rain brought an end to play 32 overs into the match.

Leewards got to 132 for seven before rain brought the match to a halt, with middle-order batsman Lawshorn Bergan cracking an impressive 67 off 60 balls.

The match between Barbados and Guyana at Liberta Sports Club was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

On Thursday, both Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago will hope for better weather when they face each other at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Summarised scores

WINDWARD ISLANDS – 83/4 from 17.2 overs (Jorden Charles 27, Earsinho Fortune 24; Ganesh Gobin 2/12, Aaden Owen 2/22) vs TT. No-result.

LEEWARD ISLANDS – 133/7 from 32 overs (Lawshorn Bergan 67, Hosea Roberts 21; Eckoney Robinson 2/13, Romareo Salmon 2/23) vs JAMAICA. No-result.

GUYANA VS BARBADOS. Match abandoned.