Port of Spain prison brawl leaves 11 injured
A brawl at the Port of Spain prison in the morning March 26 left six prisoners and five prison officers needing medical treatment.
Senior prison officials said the disturbance stemmed from a dispute between a prisoner and a prison officer who was escorting him to his cell at around 11 am.
Several other prisoners jumped into the fray, and prison officers then swarmed the area, leading to a mass brawl.
The incident lasted ten minutes before prison officials were able to get it under control.
The injured prisoners and officers were taken to hospital for treatment.
