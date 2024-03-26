Port of Spain prison brawl leaves 11 injured

The prison on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

A brawl at the Port of Spain prison in the morning March 26 left six prisoners and five prison officers needing medical treatment.

Senior prison officials said the disturbance stemmed from a dispute between a prisoner and a prison officer who was escorting him to his cell at around 11 am.

Several other prisoners jumped into the fray, and prison officers then swarmed the area, leading to a mass brawl.

The incident lasted ten minutes before prison officials were able to get it under control.

The injured prisoners and officers were taken to hospital for treatment.