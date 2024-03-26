PM to meet divers' families on March 27

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister says he intends to meet with relatives of the Paria divers this week.

In a brief interview following the launch of an apprenticeship programme at Heritage Petroleum Company on Monday, Dr Rowley said he has instructed his team to make the arrangements.

"I read about it in the media. I got my letter after yours so I've instructed my office today to find them and indicate I'd meet with them on Wednesday (with) members of the family," he said.

Among things to be clarified during the meeting, he said, could be compensation.

On March 22, Vanessa Kussie, widow of diver Rishi Nagessar, delivered a letter to White Hall on behalf of the affected families, formally asking for a meeting.

In early February, Rowley said he was willing to meet with them but did not receive a request to do so. In February 2022, Land and Marine Construction Services (LMCS) divers Christopher Boodram, Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagessar were sucked into a pipeline while working on a Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd pipeline. Boodram was the only survivor.

A Commission of Enquiry (CoE) set up to investigate the accident, in its final report, recommended that the families should receive some compensation. The CoE also recommended charges against Paria and LMCS.