Penal couple tied up, robbed by Spanish-speaking men

A Penal couple was tied up and robbed at their home by three Spanish-speaking men on March 24.

The 73-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife told police they arrived at their Latchoos Road home around 9 pm.

Before they could close the door behind them they were approached by three men, who announced a robbery. They said one had a cutlass and another had what appeared to be a gun.

All the men appeared to be in their early 20s and spoke Spanish. The assailants took the victims to the bedroom and bound them with tie straps, then ransacked the house and escaped on foot.

The couple discovered they had been robbed of their car keys, cellphones, over $5,000 in jewellery, a laptop and various kitchen appliances, including a slow cooker, food processor and a set of pots.

PC Bernard and Cpl Deonath visited, along with crime scene investigators. Enquiries are continuing.