Paray could be good for country, party

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, centre, with some of his supporters at the Couva Chamber of Commerce Hall on March 22. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Rushton Paray has announced that he is going to throw his hat in the ring for the leadership of the UNC.

His presentation when making this announcement was free of the usual bombast of politicians, unemotional and was never about himself, but all about his country and his political party.

I found myself agreeing with him on all of his points and while he made it clear that he was a party man, what came across (to me, at least) was that he cared deeply about his country – which is what politics should be about.

Frankly, I had been looking at the UNC’s leadership contest with a rather jaundiced eye. It seemed that although Kamla Persad-Bissessar had already lost twice to Keith Rowley in general elections, the UNC membership was determined to make it a hat-trick and lose three times in a row.

I mean, how many chances should you give someone who keeps losing and has done absolutely nothing to make you feel she really does have your interests at heart over her own personal ambitions?

Why should anyone continue to support someone who, in the face of the worst government that this country has ever had, has her party running neck and neck with the PNM in terms of popular support?

No. It is clearly time for a change and Paray’s opening salvo in the present UNC leadership contest demonstrates clearly that he could be very good for both his country as well as his party.

One can’t help but wonder what will happen if the PNM and Rowley win again.

The UNC membership now has a most important choice to make as well as a great opportunity to fix what has gone so dreadfully wrong. Opportunities lost usually never return.

ROBIN MONTANO

via e-mail