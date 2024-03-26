National League champs Central Sports hungry for more trophies – We want triple crown

Central Sports players and officials celebrate after winning the TT Cricket Board National League premiership I title on March 24. -

Owner of Central Sports, Richard Ramkissoon, and captain Lendl Simmons said the team is hungry for more trophies this season after clinching the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board National League Premiership I on March 24.

Queen’s Park and PowerGen have won the majority of National League titles over the past decade, but this time it was Central Sports. Central Sports did enough to seal the crown on Sunday after their last-round match against PowerGen ended in a draw. It ended a National League drought as the last title for Central Sports was in 1997.

Central Sports entered the final round with 121 points, a comfortable 22-point lead ahead of second-placed Bess Motors Marchin Patriots who won their match but could not make up the deficit.

Central Sports earned 11 points from the match to end with an unassailable 132 points. The 50-over and T20 tournaments are still to be played and with hard-hitting batsmen like Simmons, Terrance Hinds, Kamil Pooran, and Kjorn Ottley, the club will fancy their chances.

“I told the guys this year that we would like to win the three titles,” Ramkissoon said. “Our team is a stronger white-ball team than a red-ball team and in order to win the triple crown, you have to win the first race. We have achieved that by winning the first race that is the premier league and now we are going into the 50 overs and the T20.”

The 50-over tournament bowls off on April 6. Central Sports, like many other clubs, had players unavailable during the season because of West Indies and national duty. Hinds, Ottley, Pooran, and experienced leg-spinner Imran Khan were among those who missed matches this season.

Simmons said the depth of the team helped the title quest. He also said some of the younger players understood that they would not always get to play as West Indies and national players would be given the nod.

“When these guys come back into the team they have to be given first preference and they understood that. It was good understanding and communication within the team.”

The Central Sports skipper said they tried to maintain a quality standard of play throughout.

“I think our bench was as strong as our (first) team, so when those guys left they picked up the mantle which made my job very easy.”

Simmons, who enjoyed guiding the inexperienced players, said Central Sports can be a dangerous team in the shorter formats.

“I think we have a better white-ball team than a red-ball team, to be honest, and we are really looking forward to the 50-overs (competition) and defending the T20 Cup that we won last year. I think the guys are eager to get the white-ball cricket going.”

Ramkissoon said the leadership of Simmons and player/coach Rayad Emrit was crucial in capturing the National League.

“The first year he (Simmons) captained the club and you could see that strong leadership quality and how he motivated the players. Even if they are doing bad, how he got them in line and got them to perform. Simmo was really involved in the team this year.”

Speaking about Emrit, Ramkissoon said, “A man with a wealth of experience, he has been the coach for two years now. Last year, we won the T20 and this year we already started with the National League. You are seeing some positive vibes emanating from these guys.”

Ramkissoon is a hands-on owner, always there with his team. He said he learned a lot from former Merry Boys president Patrick Rampersad, who was always actively involved with the Diego Martin-based club.

“I am actively involved...there is no day that I will miss a practice unless it is an emergency.”