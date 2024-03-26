Kraken win 2nd regatta, stay perfect

Kraken competes in the Spec Class at the 2024 National Championship Series during the TT Powerboat Association’s second regatta at the TT Yacht Club, Glencoe on Sunday. PHOTO BY RONALD DANIEL

Kraken continued its perfect start to the 2024 National Championship Series when the TT Powerboat Association’s second regatta was held at the TT Yacht Club, Glencoe on Sunday.

Kraken, competing in the Spec class, made it two wins from as many races this season. Kraken ended the second regatta with 860 points, following up the regatta one win on February 25.

S-Kapade ended second in the Spec class with 610 points, and Pandemic finished third with 605 points. There were a limited number of participants in the other classes as a few boats pulled out of the event mainly due to mechanical issues. Devil’s Advocate and John Wick could not compete in the 60 mph class, and Ketch This and Jesus is Coming also had to watch from the sidelines.

Legendary TT Great Race boat Mr Solo won the 130-mile-per-hour (mph) class with 620 points. The 95 mph class title went to Tyrant, Extreme Measures copped the 70 mph category, and Raw Knots won the 60 mph class.

All the boats use the regatta races as preparation for the Great Race, held every August. This year it will be held on August 17.

The races in the lead-up to the Great Race help the racers of the boats determine what adjustments need to be made to their vessels before Great Race.

Three more regattas will take place, with the next race scheduled for April 21.