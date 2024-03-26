Karlene Bailey appointed Massy VP

Karlene Bailey. - Photo courtesy Massy Group

THE reshuffle at the Massy Group continues, with the appointment of Karlene Bailey as vice president and group chief risk officer.

The group announced the appointment pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the TT Securities Act, through the TT Stock Exchange’s website on March 25.

Her appointment will take effect from May 6.

Last year, Anjen Mc Lean resigned from the same role with effect from July 21, 2023. Since then ads for the position of chief risk officer have appeared on Linked In.

Bailey’s appointment is another on a list of changes in the Massy executive over the past few months, starting with Angelique Parisot-Potter, who stepped down as vice president in charge of business integrity in December last year. Her resignation came days after she raised the issue with practices amongst the executive of Massy which included million-dollar training seminars involving what she described as “bizarre rituals.”

In February, Gervase Warner, group CEO, announced his retirement with effect from April 6. He will be replaced by group executive vice president David Alfonso.

In March, executive vice president of global expansion David O’Brien announced his resignation, to take effect on June 8.