Jadon Matthews and Karlene Francois show Narratives of Survival

Terminal Transit(ion)

Jadon Matthews and Karlene Francois will hold a joint exhibition titled "Narratives of Survival" that seeks to stimulate an appreciation for the simple, everyday things in life that are very often overlooked, neglected, and forgotten.

Moments and elements of time are artistically captured on canvas and paper by the duo for this display at Horizons Art Gallery.

Charcoal artist Matthews grew up in Mayaro where he started painting at five years. After ten years of working in the public sector, he decided to pursue his passion for art full time. Proficient in portraiture and the human form, Matthews is largely self-taught, although he did receive some training at the University of the West Indies, a media release said.

His inspirations range from everyday contemporaries to renaissance masters, Leonardo Da Vinci being the most inspiring. His art style strays between realism and impressionism, with forays into surrealism. However, his deft hand and flair for capturing texture and mood are always evident in his sentimental scenes and wistful portraiture often colored with visual messages of love and peace, the release said.

Born in San Fernando, watercolor artist Francois started drawing from a young age, recreating images she observed in her spare time.

She studied art for CXC and A’Levels at Naparima Girls’ High School, San Fernando, subsequently pursuing an associate’s degree in graphic design.

Francois describes her aesthetic choices as a blend of intuitive as well as premeditated. Her detailed realistic painting style and subject matter seek to emphasize texture, evoke reflection and introspection, paying homage to the splendor of the derelict, mundane and unseen and the subtle beauty in turbulence.

Inspired by the works of prominent TT painters Michael Jean Cazabon, Boscoe Holder, Jackie Hinkson, Karen Sylvester, and Harry Bryden, she enjoys the challenge of working in the watercolor medium – its looseness, temperament, and vibrancy. Her latest work "evoke themes of loss, survival, heritage and transformation," the release said.

The exhibition opens March 26, from 6.30-8 pm at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

It can also be viewed via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The exhibition ends on April 6, and viewing is from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.