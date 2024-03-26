Family tied up, beaten, robbed in Penal

Police car at the scene of a crime. - File photo by Roger Jacob

A Penal family was tied up, beaten and robbed by armed home invaders in the morning on March 25.

Police said the family of two pensioners, a 33-year-old taxi driver and a 30-year-old nurse went to bed around 10 pm on March 24.

Around 3.30 am they were awakened by four intruders. One hit the taxi driver in the face, after which they tied up the family and put them in separate rooms. The invaders took US$13,000 and TT$6,000 in cash, as well as jewellery and cellphones before escaping.

Cpl Subhag and PC Gay responded and discovered the men got in by prying open a wooden door. Crime scene investigators also visited and collected evidence.

The taxi driver was taken to hospital and warded in stable condition. Enquiries are continuing.