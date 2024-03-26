Deyalsingh dismisses Griffith’s bid for St Joseph constituency

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - AYANNA KINSALE

St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh is unfazed by reports of Gary Griffith wanting to contest the seat in the next general election.

In response to the reports, Deyalsingh quoted from the classic Break Up to Make Up by The Stylistics.

He also burst into singing a few lines.

“Break up to make up./That is all we do/First, you love me, then you hate me/That is a game for fools,” Deyalsingh said.

On Monday, Deyalsingh, who is also the Health Minister, made the comments at the handover ceremony of an autoclave unit at the San Fernando General Hospital.

A reporter asked him for a response about reports of Griffith going after the St Joseph seat.

No election date has been announced but the general election is constitutionally due in 2025.

Griffith is the leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and the former police commissioner. He was a national security minister under the People's Partnership administration led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC.

“They are taking the people of St Joseph for fools, and we are not going to be fooled by the shenanigans of Gary Griffith and Kamla Persad-Bissessar,” Deyalsingh said.