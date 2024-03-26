‘Dedicated’ cop on sex charges against 2 minors gets bail

A 57-year-old policeman from central Trinidad has been granted $440,000 surety bail charged with four counts of sexual penetration against two minors.

Sgt Joseph Beard of the Multi-Operational Police Section (MOPS) faced master Shabaana Shah in the High Court on March 22.

It is alleged that he committed the sex acts between 2021 and March 2024.

The police arrested him last week.

Attorney Taradath Singh, who represented the policeman, told the court his client has 31 years of service. Singh added that Beard spent the majority of the time as a training instructor at the police college, now the police academy.

The attorney said his client has been working with MOPS since 2021, adding that Beard has an exemplary career and is a dedicated policeman.

The attorney asked for reasonable bail.

The master granted the bail and ordered Beard not to make any contact whatsoever with the minors, as well as a close female relative.

The matter was adjourned to August 8 for a sufficiency hearing.