CPO appoints nine HR advisers

Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial presents HR Adviser Reynold Hinds (L) with his appointment letter at the Office of the CPO on March 22. -

THE Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Dr Daryl Dindial, has appointed nine people human resources advisers in the Personnel Department.

A statement sent on March 25 said the event was held at the office of the Personnel Department on March 22 and represents a milestone and positive change in the department's approach to talent management and employee development.

Dindial said it was the first time in years that so many people had been appointed to the department as advisers. He said the standard for promotion and confirmation in the department is higher because of the depth of experience and expertise required to function in the civil service on behalf of the CPO.