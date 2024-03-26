N Touch
Concert for St Francis church

The Marionettes Combined Choir performs with All Stars Steel Orchestra conducted by Dr Roger Henry on March 24 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. PHOTOS BY Mark Lyndersay.
A concert held on March 24 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, raised funds for the completion of the St Francis of Assisi RC Church of Belmont, which has been closed for the last 14 years.

Dr Mia Gormandy-Benjamin conducts the All Stars Steel Orchestra

The church is designated as a National Trust heritage building and is being refurbished and restored according to its requirements.

The concert featured the Marionettes Adult Choir, Marionettes Youth Choir, All Stars Steel Orchestra and All Stars Youth Orchestra.

