Common health problems after 50

Dr Maxwell Ademeyi -

Maxwell Ademeyi

LIFE BEGINS at 40, as we often say, but when you’re past 50 some ailments can announce themselves suddenly and painfully. And aches and discomforts you might not worry much about when you’re younger could be a sign of bigger problems in middle age. Some of the issues to be concerned about after 50 may include:

Heart attack

A 50-year-old man has a one in two chance of getting heart disease at some point. The most common signs are chest pain, shortness of breath and pain in your back, shoulders, jaw or neck. You might also feel sweaty, dizzy, or like you’re going to throw up. Your risk is higher if you are diabetic, hypertensive, have high cholesterol, are overweight or obese, and if you smoke and drink alcohol.

Stroke

This is when blood doesn’t get to parts of your brain like it should and those brain cells start to die. Symptoms can include sudden weakness or numbness in your face, arms, or legs, you may lose your bearings or get confused, and have trouble speaking. You can lower your risk if you keep your blood pressure in check, eat a low-cholesterol diet, manage your stress, exercise and quit smoking.

Aneurysm

An aneurysm happens when the wall of an artery gets weak and bulges outward. If that wall gives way it can lead to serious internal bleeding or a stroke. Symptoms can include pain, nausea, dizziness, clammy skin and a rapid heartbeat. Many of the lifestyle changes you make to lower your risk of heart disease and stroke can make you less likely to have this condition.

Gall bladder stones

These are hardened chunks of bile, a fluid that helps your body get rid of waste. They get stuck on the way out of your gallbladder, a small organ below your liver. They can range in size from a grain of sand to a golf ball and can cause severe pain in your upper belly or behind your belly button. You’re more likely to get them if you’re obese, have diabetes or Crohn’s disease, or don’t exercise.

Acute pancreatitis

Sometimes, gallstones can set this off. It’s inflammation of the pancreas, which makes enzymes and hormones like insulin that help with digestion. It causes severe stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and a fever, and can be life-threatening. It also can be caused by heavy drinking, high levels of calcium, or a kind of fat called triglycerides.

Fractures

These can happen at any age, but your bones may become brittle as you get older and be more likely to break. A loss of bone is known as osteoporosis, and it’s especially common in older women. Calcium and vitamin D can help slow it or stop it from getting worse, and certain drugs can help you keep bone, or even help you rebuild it.

Vertigo

If you suddenly find yourself dizzy, you might have vertigo. It can happen if tiny crystals in your inner ear, which help you control your balance, get moved around. You’re more likely to get it as you get older, probably because the crystals aren’t held in place as well.

Retina detachment

Your retina is a light-sensitive layer in your eye that tells your brain what you see. If it pulls away from the outer wall of your eye, it won’t get oxygen and other things it needs. You might see floating specks or flashes of light. You can permanently lose your eyesight. It’s more common in people who are very nearsighted or have had cataract surgery or other eye diseases.

Kidney stones

These are hard clumps, usually made of calcium, that form in your kidneys. They often pass harmlessly out of your body, but larger ones can be extremely painful and cause bleeding or infections or block the flow of urine. They’re more common in men than women. You can help prevent them by drinking plenty of fluids every day.

Pneumonia

People over 50 are at higher risk of pneumonia caused by bacteria, called pneumococcal pneumonia, it can be life-threatening. People with diabetes and older people are more likely to get it because your body’s immune system gets weaker as you age. But there is vaccine for it, and it is recommended for everyone over 65 years.

Spinal stenosis

This develops slowly, but it can make itself known suddenly. It happens when the channel in your backbone that holds your spinal cord and other nerves narrows, usually because of arthritis. The nerves can be pinched or squeezed, causing pain, numbness, or cramps in your lower back or neck.

Gout

This condition shows up as a sudden pain and swelling in one of your joints, often a big toe. It’s a form of arthritis caused by a build-up of uric acid in your body. If you take certain medications for high blood pressure, eat red meat and shellfish, or drink alcohol, you’re at higher risk. Consumption of soda sweetener known as fructose also raises your risk, and obesity plays a role in increasing the risk of this condition as well.

Pulmonary embolism

This is when a blood clot gets stuck in a blood vessel in one of your lungs. Your chances of having one go up after age 50, and it can be serious. Symptoms may include chest pain, sudden shortness of breath and dizziness. You also can have a cough that may even bring up some blood, leg pains and clammy or bluish skin. The blood clot often starts in your leg, so an early sign might be swelling or pain in one of your calves.

Your risk goes up if you have had heart disease or recent surgery, or you were in a cramped position like in an airplane or car for a long stretch of time.

Reducing your risk

Navigating the changes of midlife causes stress. But stress can be positive, keeping us on our toes. Stress becomes negative when we continually face challenges without relief. Tension builds in the body, causing an assortment of physical problems.

For people over 50, the effects of chronic stress are compounded. Your body is not as resilient as it once was, so it needs better maintenance, a healthier lifestyle to repair itself.

Exercise regularly: Exercise reduces stress, improves mood and boosts overall health. It also helps you sleep better.

Build a support system: For some people, becoming part of a religious community helps reduce stress. For others it may be diving into a swim club, or a sewing circle. But wherever you find them, solid friendships help you feel warmth, security, connection.

Keep a positive attitude: Look for silver linings and good news.

Let go of negatives: Accept that there are things you cannot control.

Instead of becoming angry, defensive, or passive, assert your feelings, opinions or beliefs.

Having a sense of adventure can help you reduce stress. Tune in to your dreams. Find things to be passionate about. Find a hobby. Be creative!

When you’re under stress, your body needs time to recover. Give it the rest it needs.

Your body needs good nutrition to fight the effects of stress. Also, don’t rely on alcohol to quiet your anxiety.

If you notice anything off in your body, check it out and get medical attention.

Contact Dr Maxwell on 3631807 or 7575411.