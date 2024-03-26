Cameron Wong, Kale Dalla Costa stay alive at Catch Tennis

Natalia Tkachenko makes a return in her match against Malia David, in the Catch Girls 16 and under National Junior Championship, hosted by the Tennis Association of TT, at the National Racquet Sports Centre, Tacarigua on Monday. PHOTOS BY Angelo Marcelle

CAMERON Wong and Kale Dalla Costa looked worthy of their number one rankings yesterday, as both players advanced to the semi-finals of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

Wong progressed to the next round with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Christi-Anna Hills in the girls 18 and Under category. Second-seeded Shiloh Walker seems poised to challenge Wong for the Under-18 girls title as she advanced to the semi-final with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Kiera Youssef.

In the other quarter-finals, Naomi Mohammed got past Neila Maraj 6-3, 6-1 and Lauri-Li Maillard had a comfortable win over Eva Pasea 6-2, 6-4.

Dalla Costa had a strong performance as he defeated Jordell Chapman 6-4, 6-3 in the boys 18 and Under quarter-finals. Also advancing to the final four were Deron Dumas, second-seeded Beckham Sylvester, and Jaylon Chapman.

Deron beat Daniel Rahaman 6-3, 6-4; Sylvester was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Daniel Dumas; and Jaylon had to battle for a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win over Luca Denoon. The tournament continues today.

Other results:

Girls 16 and Under round of 16: Natalia Tkachenko def Malia David 6-1, 6-0; Madison Khan def Charde Sylvester 6-0, 6-0

Boys 16 and Under round of 16: Nirav Dougdeen def Darius Rahaman 6-3, 6-1; Jacob Jacelon def Justin Horsford 6-4, 6-2; Jovan Garibana def Jayden Mitchell 6-4, 6-4

Senior Boys Doubles quarterfinal: Connor Carrington/Nirav Dougdeen def Oliver Harragin/Aaron Subero 3-6, 6-2, 10-4