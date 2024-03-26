Cadenza steelband gets pan racks

Michelle DeFreitas, procurement officer, Hydro Tech Ltd; Fabian Perez, manager, YTEPP; Charles "Charlo" Hills, Cadenza’s founder and manager; and Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer, bpTT. -

The Mayaro Cadenza Steel Orchestra received pan racks, made possible by a collaboration between bpTT, Hydro Tech Ltd and the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP).

After a successful 2023-24 campaign, including a return to the Panorama competition, Cadenza received seven bass racks, one of which holds nine pans, and the others six each, a media release said.

At the presentation on March 14, communications and external affairs manager at bpTT Ryan Chaitram said, “We have a long history of supporting arts and culture in Mayaro as well as at the national level.

"When Cadenza approached us for support to construct the racks, we saw this as an ideal opportunity to collaborate. We reached out to long-time partners Hydro Tech and YTEPP, and they came on board without hesitation. The success of the project shows that partnerships are the pathway to progress and community development.”

The racks were designed and constructed by six graduates of YTEPP’s Certified Welders and Fabricating Programme (CWFP). Using bpTT-supplied materials, the YTEPP team used pioneering designs with safety features, including avoiding any sharp edges, and reinforced structural stability, the release said.

Manager of the CWFP at YTEPP Fabian Perez said, “The graduates were challenged to be creative and innovative, while also gaining valuable experience and additional income. As a local band flying the Mayaro flag, Cadenza has received an asset that will enhance the band and propel them to even greater accomplishments. Special kudos to bpTT and Hydro Tech for using local talent to support local talent.”

The YTEPP graduates were trained at its centre at Hydro Tech’s compound, Galeota, Guayaguayare. YTEPP and Hydro Tech signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 for a three-year programme offering training in welding, fabricating and sandblasting.

Speaking to the collaborative effort to build the pan racks, Tricia Lynch, managing director of Hydro Tech said, "The collaboration with bpTT and YTEPP showcases our shared commitment to enriching the lives of people and propagating the growth of communities. Through partnerships like these, we are fostering creativity, celebrating diversity and cultivating a sense of pride.”

Lynch said Hydro Tech prioritises the development of local trainees through the YTEPP-facilitated programme. She explained trainees are not only given technical training, but also learn soft skills.

“This project exemplifies the fact that the trainees have a deep sense of national pride and are committed to building their communities even as they foster productive careers,” Lynch added.

The racks were received by Cadenza’s founder and manager, Charles "Charlo" Hills who was accompanied by the band’s secretary and captain.

Cadenza is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and competed in the 2024 Panorama National Small Band Semi-Finals and the Ken "Professor" Philmore South-Central Pan Champs.

Hills said, "These racks are top-of-the-line and will go a long way towards helping the band, especially in terms of mobility and expansion. Previously, we had to rent and borrow racks, so now we are much more self-sufficient. We’ve had a successful year and with this gesture, we are encouraged to pursue our dreams and achieve our full potential. all to the glory of Mayaro and our national instrument.”