Autistic man shot dead, family denies gang reports

Kyplyn Sandy, 34, was shot to death outside his home in Tunapuna on March 25. -

THE family of 34-year-old Kynplyn Sandy, who was shot dead outside his home in Tunapuna on March 25, denies he was involved in a gang.

Sandy, who was autistic, was sitting on a chair in front of his home when a gunman approached, shot him and ran away.

Social media reports afterwards claimed Sandy’s death was gang-related.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre on March 26, his family said this was not true.

They said they are unsure why he was killed, but confident it had nothing to do with gang involvement, as he was not a member of any gang.

Sandy’s family remembered him as a helpful, fun-loving man who loved to dance.

They said he also loved to go to church and was there every Sunday.