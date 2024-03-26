Aché visits Tobago, shares spotlight with Miss Tobago Renessa Ortiz

Miss World Caribbean Aché Abrahams, centre, with Miss Tobago Renessa Ortiz, right, and Coco Velvet International chief executive Christopher Nathan at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point on March 26. - Photo by Corey Connelly

MISS WORLD CARIBBEAN Aché Abrahams shared the spotlight with Miss Tobago Renessa Ortiz during the former’s day-long visit to Tobago on March 26.

The visit was organised by the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL).

A beaming Abrahams, who arrived at the ANR Robinson International Airport around 8.50 am with her mother, Camille Selvon Abrahams, was greeted by a small gathering, which included her sister Sade, Ortiz and Christopher Nathan, CEO, Coco Velvet International Fashion and Model Management.

TTAL representatives were also on hand to welcome Abrahams, who placed fourth overall at the 71st Miss World pageant in Mumbai, India, on March 9.

Abrahams, 24, embraced Ortiz, and the two exchanged pleasantries. She also hugged her sister and several others.

The beauty queens later posed for photographs outside of the airport.