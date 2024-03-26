2 caught red-handed in Point Fortin taking parts from stolen car

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THREE men have been arrested in the South Western and Port of Spain Divisions in connection with separate robberies and larceny offences.

A police statement on March 26 said Point Fortin police caught two men removing parts from a stolen car on March 25.

They were on mobile patrol around 5.30 pm on March 25 when they saw five men removing car parts from what appeared to be the shell of a car parked under a shed on Dam Road in Egypt Village.

The police approached and arrested two men.

Further investigations revealed the car had been reported stolen from the Cocoyea district on March 20.

In Port of Spain, a man reported to police that he was walking south along Charlotte Street around 1 pm on Monday when two men accosted him and announced a robbery.

One hit him with a blow to his head before robbing him of a quantity of cash and valuables. The men then ran off.

The police later held a suspect in connection with reports of storebreaking and larceny.

Investigations are ongoing in both matters.