Valiants unbeaten in Southern Sports League

Valiants Sports Club, along with deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Community Development Beverly Reid-Samuel, fourth from left standing. A grant was given to Southern Sports by the Ministry of Sports and Community Development for the 2024 cricket season.

VALIANTS Sports Club of La Romain are on top of the standings after round six when matches continued in the 103.1 FM sponsored Southern Sports Premier Cricket League, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Community Development.

They were played recently at venues throughout TT.

In commemoration of 103.1 FM as one of its sponsors, Southern Sports has 103 teams participating in its various leagues this year, up from 84 last season.

Batting first against Number One Strikers at Cowen Hamilton School, Moruga Road, Valiants amassed an impressive 318/6 in their allotted 30 overs. Openers Darrin Soogrim (53); Nizam Mohammed (51); Shane Samai (54); Jordan Samkaran (52); and Adrian Subran (52) were the most successful batsmen for Valiants. Trevor Williams (2/52) and Kershawn Charles (2/60) were the pick of the bowlers for Number One Strikers.

At their turn at the crease, Strikers could only manage 125 all out in the 17th over. Shevon Williams (34) and Irvin Williams (20) were the only notable batsmen for Strikers. Russell Seelochan and Jordan Samkaran grabbed 4/46 and 3/44 respectively for Valiants. Valiants Sports are on top with 18 points and have not lost a match this season.

Summarised scores:

VALIANTS SC 318/6 (Shane Samai 54, Darrin Soogrim 53; Trevor Williams 2/52, Kershawn Charles 2/60) vs NUMBER ONE STRIKERS 125 (Shevon Williams 34, Irvin Williams 20; Russel Seelochan 4/46, Jordan Samkaran 3/44). Valiants won by 193 runs.

ALL APACHES A 270/6 (Nashwan Lutchman 69, Aniel Sammy 40; Avinash Lall 3/52, Kishan Ramnarine 2/67) vs DESTRUCTION UNIT 235/10 (Nishan Sookoo 86, Shiva Dookie 65; NishalGayadeen 5/38). All Apaches won by 35 runs.

LA FORTUNE 194/5 (Kaaron Ramkissoon 44, Jamal Mohammed 38, Brandon Greaves 2/13) vs OUTSIDERS 141/8 (Ashmeed Baksh 56; Alvin Ramlogan 3/16, Javed Mohammed 2/20, Vishal Gunness 2/36). La Fortune won by 53 runs.

SHIVANAND TINT SHOP 168 (Akash Boochoonsingh 40, Nicholas Jadoonanan 33; Jason Lalla 3/31, Sunil Jairam 2/28) vs SUM SUM HILL 155 (Rishie Roopchand 45, John Koat 20; SteffonRojan 3/25, Damion Harrichan 2/21). Shivanand Tint Shop won by 13 runs.

POND BOYS 241 (Khabeer Hamid 81, Alim Mohammed 60; Adil Mohammed 3/13, Daveanand Dhanraj 3/49) vs ALL APACHES B 200 (Nazir Mohammed 68, Kelvin Rampersad 40; Richard Ramlochan 4/33, Jason Ramsawak 3/35). Pond Boys won by 41 runs.

NEW GRANT 212/8 (Justin Seales 57, Adisa Joseph 53; Rick Simmons 3/17, Kelvin Harper 2/48) vs MELBOURNE 215/5 (Rick Simmons 45, Darion Bisnath 38; Adisa Joseph 3/37). Melbourne won by five wickets.

AVENGERS 195/9 (Vinod Persad 63, Ritesh Ramlochan 49; Amos Narine 4/36, Shiva Dhanpat 3/27) vs CEDAR HILL ROYAL CHALLENGERS 196/9 (David Roopnan 53, Shiva Dhanpat 40; Anil Persad 3/26, Quin Ramadhar 2/32). Cedar Hill won by one wicket.

PLAYMAKERS 258/7 (Trent Lewis 56, Junior Johnson 43; Saisnarine Singh 3/28, Keyron Ramlal 2/60) vs DOW DYNAMITES 261/9 (Daniel Khan 51, Jason Ramlal 48; Keyron Alexander 3/31, Owen Lewis 3/39). Dow Dynamites won by one wicket.

THREE ROADS KNIGHT RIDERS 252/8 (Mukesh Boodoosingh 44, Aslim Shah 39; Marcelle Ramjohn 4/50) vs S.K.G. 74 (Dylan Seerattan 23; Ian Ali 3/15, Kerry Ali 3/16, Akeem Bhagwandass 3/24). Three Roads won by 178 runs.

EAST INDIANS KINGS 173/5 (Devon Balram 70, Ravindra Bachu 53; Naresh Samaroo 2/26) vs T-BIRDS 174/3 (Denish Victor 74, Krishna Partap 35; Ravindra Bachu 2/27). T-Birds won by seven wickets.

BLENDED 177 (Mark Rampersad 54, Shane Ramcharan 18; Ravi Ramdeen 4/42, Keshava Boodhai 3/29) vs MATILDA UNITED 159 (Dylan Roopnarine 72, Shameel Sieunarine 20; Rishi Sohanlal 3/8, Zachary Ramjattan 3/29). Blended won by 18 runs.

JPR INSIDERS 184 (Geno Balram 56, Rajesh Beekie 34; Reynaldo Redhead 4/22, Omesh Bridgemohan 2/29) vs BAY BOYS UNITED 186/5 (Reynaldo Redhead 48, Annathon Laborde 34; Chris Ramsaroop 2/27). Bay Boyz won by five wickets.

COMMONWEALTH B 153 (Shaquille Cyrus 45, Mahendra Seepersad 25; Marlon Siew 3/27, Kenson Lewis 2 23) vs PRANZ GARDEN 154/4 (Marlon Siew 48, Alvin Edmund 35; M Seepersad 2/23). Pranz Garden won by six wickets.

EVERGLADS 141/8 (Dale Ramdeen 46, Rajkumar Mahadeo 26; Subash Rojan 4/24) vs VANDAMME 142/4 (Satyam Seedath 42, Lomas Bachan 35; RiadReingoo 2/15, Selwyn Ramsingh 2/33). Vandamme won by six wickets.

FYZABAD ELITE 238/1 (Shazard Manshoor 153, Andesh Deonarine 44, Akash Debiepersad 1/66) vs GANDHI UNITED 119 (Vijay Sookraj 26, Rudra Boodoo 19; Sherwin Lutchman 5/17). Fyzabad won by 119 runs.