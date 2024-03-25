Trinidad and Tobago U-15 cricketers begin regional title defence

The TT Under-15 cricket team along with officials. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago will start their title defence against Windward Islands in round one of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Regional Under-15 tournament on March 26.

The defending champions, captained by Zane Maraj, will play Windwards at Bethesda Cricket Ground in Antigua from 9.30 am in the 50-over tournament.

Maraj was a member of the 2023 TT team, which won the tournament after ending the competition unbeaten. Ganesh Gobin, Ra'ed Ali Khan and Arion Mohammed are the three other returning members on the 2024 squad.

Trinidad and Tobago will be without the 2023 tournament MVP Brendan Boodoo. Boodoo captained TT and contributed with both ball and bat.

In other round one matches on March 26, Leeward Islands will face Jamaica at Coolidge Cricket Ground and Guyana will battle Barbados at Liberta Sports Club. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, ending on April 3.

TT squad: Zane Maraj (captain), Zakariyya Mohammed (vice-captain), Ganesh Gobin, Reyad Jerome, Daniel Holder, K'Hill Thomas, Ra'ed Ali Khan, Roberto Badree, Aaden Owen, Arion Mohammed, Shaan Ramtahal, Sachin Nandlal, Tariq Richards, Sanjiv Bachu.

Round one fixtures:

Trinidad and Tobago vs Windward Islands, Bethesda Cricket Ground

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, Coolidge Cricket Ground

Guyana vs Barbados, Liberta Sports Club