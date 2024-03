NP running country?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In January the ban on wearing short pants in government offices was lifted. On March 20 my other half was refused entry at state-owned NP at Sea Lots, Port of Spain, because he was wearing short pants.

My question therefore is: who is running the country, the Government or the management at NP? Looking forward to see where this goes from here.

PEGGYANN STOKES

via e-mail