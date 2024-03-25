Hosein warns against sale of illegal livestock

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein -

AGRICULTURE Minister Kazim Hosein is warning the public there are consequences for the sale of illegal livestock.

He issued the warning in a statement issued by his ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said earlier Sunday, its game wardens and officers from the Praedial Larceny Squad held an exercise to educate vendors about the consequences of the illegal importation of animals and animal products. This exercise took place in the vicinity of the Tarouba Link Load, Duncan Village, and Penal.

During the exercise, the ministry said several butchers were also interviewed, and notable improvements of the conditions of the slaughtering areas were reported.

“Officers were also pleased to report that no wild meat was seen and there was a total absence of the goats that were suspected to be illegally imported.”

Hosein said he was pleased about the feedback he received about the exercise. “Individuals who breach the law are being warned as there are serious consequences for the sale of illegally-acquired livestock.”

He urged members of the public to report activities of illegal importation of animals and animal products “as these pose a severe threat to human health and safety.”

Hosein said the efforts of the ministry and its partners ensured that citizens played their part in obeying the Conservation of Wildlife Act and discouraging any illegal wildlife trade.

He added that similar exercises were planned for the near future.