Govia hails tactical success at Pan Am Hockey Cup

Hockey World Cup-bound Team TT, including coach Raphael Govia, second from right, back row, at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport on Sunday morning, after returning from Canada where they placed second in the Indoor Pan Am Cup. - Photo courtesy SporTT

NATIONAL men's indoor hockey coach Raphael Govia has hailed the tactical prowess of his team after their silver-medal showing at the Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, Canada. Trinidad and Tobago's performance also saw them book a place in the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup.

The team returned home on March 24 and received a warm welcome at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport. The team was greeted by officials of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Sports Company (SporTT), and TT Hockey Board (TTHB).

SporTT provided funding for the team's journey to the competition to the tune of $657,673.27.

Govia thanked his staff and the hockey board for their support. He also congratulated the team for their spirit and passion in representing the country and completing their mission.

Trinidad and Tobago opened the round-robin phase of the tournament with a 7-3 win over Canada, before falling 4-3 to USA. A 5-3 win over Guyana booked TT's spot in the semifinals, allowing Govia to rest some of his players for their final round-robin game against Argentina, which the South Americans won 12-2.

Against the USA in the semis on March 22, TT shifted their approach from attack to defence and caused their opponents immense headache. TT never trailed in the match as goals from Mickell Pierre, Shaquille Daniel, Tariq Marcano and Jordan Vieira guided them to an exciting 4-3 victory.

TT lost the final to Argentina 5-2 later in the day, but still achieved their main objectives.

TT’s Ron Alexander was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Govia said, “Yes, we faltered against USA in the first preliminary game, but that was a tactical master-class by you all (players). Because they came into the real penultimate game now thinking that, ‘Wow, Trinidad is a hold-back squad, they have no fire-power.’

"And when we released that fire-power on them, they had no answers. And Ron Alexander in goal was also a big problem for them. Meshing everything together and receiving our medals and seeing that we had targeted USA and Canada is a total fulfilment to everyone here, a total accomplishment.”

He said Alexander's award was long overdue and argued that his performance in 2017 should have been enough to receive it.

“Seven years later, congrats Ron on your well-deserved award.”

David Roberts, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sport and Community Development congratulated the team on behalf of Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis. He also shared the country’s appreciation to the team for putting TT on the map once again with a third appearance at a World Cup.

“It is really to remind the players as well of the significant responsibility that goes along with wearing the red, white and black. And while you may do it for yourself, you may do it for your families, I also want you to remember that the next generation is looking on.

"So the same grit and the same perseverance that brought us here today, I hope and I pray that you will continue to find it and continue to pursue all that is excellent in the sport of hockey. The final thing for me to do today is to underscore the Government’s commitment to sport in general and to hockey in particular through the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.”

Cindy Martin-Faustin, administrator, TTHB, said the board has recognised the excellence in the shorter hockey formats and said the team’s success is not something that happened on a whim. She said the local officials also excelled at the world stage.

“Our officials again have gone out there and made us proud – Ayanna McLean, Kevin George, Ronnie Chandler. So it’s not only the sport; we also do it (through) umpiring and the technical table. So the TTHB is proud beyond reason this morning because as a sport, we are not as massive as football and cricket, yet we keep the flag flying all the time.”

She thanked the ministry and SporTT for their support.

Kern De Freitas, head, Corporate Communications, SporTT reiterated the company's commitment to sport and the national hockey team.